Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Kenneth "Kenny" W. DeStefano, 65, passed away Thursday in Vallejo following a brief illness.Kenny worked for the Vallejo Fire Department for 23 years.Preceded in death by brothers, Dennis, Ron, Robert and Richie DeStefano; parents, Alfred and June DeStefano, and son, Brian DeStefano. Survived by sisters, Lorraine DeStefano, Debbie Mitzel and Darlene Barker.Memorial service will be held 12 noon Saturday, Aug. 17 at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements and Cremation entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
