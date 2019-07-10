Kevin M. Harry, 60, passed away at his home following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Vallejo and moved to Benicia with his family in 1997. Kevin was a member of the Teamsters Union and worked for UPS for 29 years before retiring in 2010.Kevin graduated from Vallejo High School, Class of 1976. He was an avid golfer and water-skier and spent many years as a fast-pitch softball pitcher. Kevin was a longtime member of the Vallejo Golf Club, and attended dinners for the Native Sons of the Golden West. He spent many years working at his grandparents' vineyard in Napa. He enjoyed good food and spending time with his family. Kevin is survived by Lori, his wife of 36 years; son, Cole (Flavio Coppola) Harry; daughter, Ty Harry; brother-in-law, Jim Reeves; sister-in-law, Carolyn Reeves; niece, Cheyenne Reeves; brother, Bob Harry; sisters, Debbie Harry and Robin Harfouche; and his mother, Lee Harry. Also survived by Lori's mother, brothers, sisters, and their families, whom he always considered his own family.His memorial celebration will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, July 20, at the Benicia Portuguese Hall, 140 West J Street, Benicia. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Tim and Jeannie Hamann Foundation, 513 First St., Benicia, CA 94510. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapl.com.

W00134180-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 10 to July 20, 2019