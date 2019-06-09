Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church
3450 Tennessee St
Vallejo, CA
Kevin Vilchis Notice
Kevin Vilchis, 25, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13 from 3 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 14, 2019
