Kevin Vilchis, 25, of Vallejo, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, May 28 at his residence. Visitation will be Thursday, June 13 from 3 to 8 p.m., with a rosary at 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 14 at 11 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
W00133010-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 9 to June 14, 2019