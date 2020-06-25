Kim Barnum-Smith

Kim was born in Vallejo and was a resident at the time of her passing.There will be a service on Thursday, June 25 at 11 a.m. at The Tabernacle of David, 1100 Lincoln Rd. East in Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation and Funeral Service, 901 Main St. Suisun City, CA 707.421.0100. Director John A. Pepper