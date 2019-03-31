Kimberly (Kim) Stutzman passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, March 19.She is survived by her parents, Roy and Laurel Stutzman; her two therapy dogs, Lilly and Luke, aunts, uncles, cousins, and her many friends. Kim was born in Denver, CO on Easter Sunday in 1971. She and her parents moved to Benicia from Bend, OR in 1980. She attended Mills Elementary, Benicia Middle School and graduated in 1989 from Benicia High School. After high school she attended the University of California at San Diego, and was a member of the UCSD Triton softball team. Kim graduated from UCSD in 1994, returned to Benicia and began working for West Coast Beauty Supply Company, and later for Cricket, a subsidiary company. She held responsible positions in product procurement while employed with these firms. In 2007, Kim joined her mother in operating and publishing the "Monthly Grapevine", a local advertising magazine serving Benicia, Vallejo and American Canyon. Kim was very active in Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) "Pet Hug" Program with her therapy dogs, Lilly and Luke. The Pet Hug Pack Is ARF's renowned therapy animal program composed of more than 200 teams of qualified pets and their volunteer handlers. Each year since 2002, thousands of children, seniors, veterans and others in need in Contra Costa County experience the wet noses and unconditional love of these special dogs. Aside from regular visits to more than 50 facilities, Pet Hug Pack animals participate in All Ears Reading humane education programs and outreach events as ARF ambassadors and symbols of unconditional love and compassion. Kim was very proud and committed to sharing her animals with hospital and hospice patients, and young school children, where Lilly would listen intently while youngsters read to her. Kim and Lilly would go where assigned to offer the support and unconditional love her animals would provide. Kim had a big heart and a quiet faith. A memorial service and celebration of Kim's life will be held on Wednesday, April 10 at 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Concord, 1965 Colfax St., Concord. Donations in remembrance of Kim in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF), 2890 Mitchell Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 or www.arflife.org. Please specify donation in support of the "Pet Hug Pack". Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.

