Longtime Vallejo resident Kristin Mary Traylor died at home on Sunday, June 21. Kristin was born July 5, 1948 in Nevada City and was baptized as a baby. She was the eldest of six children born to Rosemary and Barry Gill, who were both public school teachers in Napa.Kristin attended Dominican High School in San Rafael, and earned a B.A. in psychology from UC Santa Cruz. She later earned a multiple subject teaching credential from Sonoma State University.As a child, Kristin's dreams were to become a mother and a teacher. Both dreams came true. She had three children with her husband, Prentest Traylor. She also taught elementary school in Vallejo for nearly 20 years and retired in 2009. Prior to that, she worked as a psychiatric technician at Napa State Hospital. In retirement, she remained active in her church, First United Methodist Church, the Vallejo Piecemakers quilting group, and the Citizens' Climate Lobby. She enjoyed singing in her church's choir, listening to gospel music, walking along the Vallejo waterfront with friends, teaching singing in the local elementary schools, reading, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Prentest Traylor Jr. and wife Salina Rubin, Marisa Traylor and husband Dzashe Kundidzora, and Katrina Traylor Rice and husband Arius Rice; one step-daughter, Arillia Traylor; her siblings, Peter Gill, Thomas Gill, and Mary Cage; eight grandchildren; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her siblings, Ellen Young and Jeremy Gill.A memorial to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Climate Justice Alliance.