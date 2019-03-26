|
|
L. K. Robinson, a Vallejo resident, peacefully passed away at his home on Thursday, March 14, lovingly surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Waynesboro, MS.A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration will be Friday, March 29, at 11 a.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019