Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
Viewing
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1745 Enterprise Drive
Fairfield, CA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
1745 Enterprise Drive
Fairfield, CA
Laron Marcel Hamilton, 44, of Vallejo passed away on Monday, March 4, at Sutter Solano Hospital following a lengthy illness. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 12 from 3 to 7 p.m., at Alta Vista Funeral Home, 901 Main St., Suisun City. Viewing will be Wednesday, March 13, at 10 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1745 Enterprise Drive, Fairfield, with Rev. Jasper Lee, officiating. Burial to follow at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2019
