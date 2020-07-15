1/1
Larry Darnell Lewis Jr.
Larry Darnell Lewis, Jr. was born in Vallejo, CA to Louise Carol Jenkins and Larry Darnell Lewis, Sr. He later moved to Sacramento, CA. Face masks will be required to attend the visitation and funeral services of Mr. Lewis. His attendance-restricted viewing will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, CA on Friday July 17, 2020 from 3 to 6 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Tabernacle of David Missionary Baptist Church, 1100 Lincoln Road East, Vallejo, CA. The burial service will follow in the Skyview Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo, CA.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jul. 15 to Jul. 18, 2020.
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
