Latisha Williams
San Francisco resident and native, Latisha Williams passed away on Thursday, July 23 in San Francisco. Due to the COVID-19 virus and mandates set by the CDC, the visitation and funeral services for Ms. Williams are strictly attendance restricted to only 25 attendees each. All attendees are required to wear face masks. Her visitation will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 5 from 3 to 6 p.m. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 11 a.m. at the New Beginnings Church, 6118 International Blvd, Oakland, CA. 94621. Burial will follow in the Mountain View Cemetery, 5000 Piedmont Avenue, Oakland, CA. Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.


Published in Times Herald Online from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6, 2020.
August 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
