LaVerne Reynolds passed away on June 6, 2020 in Vallejo, CA. LaVerne was born in Mount Airy, NC on November 25, 1947. Laverne was a Licensed Vocational Nurse for 29 years before retiring. Graveside service will be held on June 17, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Vacaville Elmira Cemetery, 522 Elmira Road Vacaville, CA 95687.





