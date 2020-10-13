Lawrence Arden Marlett, 85, formerly of Vallejo, passed away on April 28, 2020, at his home in Rogue River, OR, after a brief illness. Born on New Years Day, 1935, in New Comerstown, OH, he was the son of the late Arden and Ellen Marlett.Lawrence came to California as a child with his mother, settling first in Paradise, CA then moving to Vallejo around 1942. While growing up there Lawrence attended the local schools, graduating from Vallejo High School in June of 1954, and from Vallejo Jr. College in 1956.It was during that time that he became interested in drama and performed in several of the school plays which in turn eventually led to him becoming a member of Vallejo's Mira Theatre Guild.In the early 1960's Lawrence moved to Los Angeles, where his ambition of becoming a serious actor was accomplished by enrolling in the Motion Picture Academy School in Hollywood, to learn the acting techniques as well as stunting. With this background, he became a member of SAG; Screen Actors Guild, and the Stuntmen's Hall of Fame. He adopted Lance Victor as his acting name.As a child Lawrence was fascinated by the old time western cowboy movies and radio shows of the 1930s and 40s. His most favorite character of all was the Lone Ranger, and still was into his adult life. So it was in reality that most of his acting and stunt work was in western type films and exposition shows. Possibly, this fulfilled a childhood fantasy of being a cowboy in the old west.In actuality, he was able to meet with several of those old time western stars, especially with Clayton Moore, who played the Lone Ranger on TV and in the movies. Lawrence felt that he could learn much from them as to what it took to be an actor in that particular genre.In his retirement years Lawrence eventually moved to Oregon, with his surviving longtime companion Darlene Dodge. There they enjoyed a quiet and happy life in a more rural setting of mountains, forests and rivers, much like the West of the past that Lawrence so adored.Other survivors are a half-sister, Martha of Ohio, and his lifelong friend of 70 years, Darrell DeWeese.There is no memorial service scheduled at this time.





