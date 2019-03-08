Lawrence "Larry" Harold Davie left this earth on March 3, in the home of his In-Laws in South Dakota.He was surprised with a diagnosis of having stage 4 cancer just about a month prior.Larry was born in Cedar Rapids, IA on Nov. 24, 1931 to LeRoy Harold Davie and Malvina Husak-Davie-Schultz. Larry joined the Navy soon after high school. He was assigned to a ship that was stationed near the Korean Peninsula during the Korean War. In about 1966 he moved to Vallejo to take a position at the naval shipyards on Mare Island. He took an early retirement, as the operations at the shipyard were slowly being shut down.He was preceded in death by his wife, Janette J Kulhavy-Davie; two sons, Larry and Gary, and his parents. He is survived by one son, Rodney Davie.Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the funeral service starting at 11 a.m., Monday, March 11, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. He will be buried privately along side his late wife at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

