Lawrence Roy Gerevas (Larry) was born Dec. 28, 1947. He passed away on Dec. 2, at a care home in Fairfield after a brief illness.Larry lived in Vallejo all of his life and attended local schools. His hobbies and pass times were numerous and his artistic talent always kept family and friends entertained. He was very creative and even handcrafted his own xylophone.Larry never married but cherished his family and friends and his many pet dogs that he had over the years.He will always be remembered for his ongoing generosity toward anyone that he felt was in need. His heart was always open to anyone that he could help.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Lawrence Gerevas, grandparents, aunts and uncles. He is survived by his sister, Janet (Earl) Baumgarten; nephews, Lee and Luke Baumgarten, an aunt and some cousins.Donations in his name may be made to a .Graveside service will be held on Friday, Dec. 6, at 1 p.m., at All Souls Catholic Cemetery in Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to Bryan-Braker Funeral Home.
