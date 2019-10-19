|
On Monday Oct. 14, Lee Cooke aka "Cookie" of Napa, took his final slide into "home plate". Lee was born was born to Walden and Ramona Cooke on Jan. 13, 1939 in Vallejo where he grew up. He was well known for his athletic skills in baseball and football (holding many records), while attending Vallejo High and Jr. College.Lee was a UPS driver for 37 years. He is survived by his wife, Lani; daughters, Kerri (Jim) Slevin, Jamie (Steve) Icay and Kristi; stepson, David (Jeanne) Lamb; stepdaughter, Lorri (Brandon) Sax; brother in law, Michael (Mary) Keelen; grandchildren, Ryan, Nicole, Sam, Jacob, Jillian, Trevor, Michael, Tamra, Carlee, Colby, Robert and Cassandra. He is also survived by six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Lee is preceded in death by his parents, Walden and Ramona, and brother, Wayne.There will be a "Celebration of Life" at a later date. The family suggests a donation to the Alzheimers Foundation in lieu of flowers.
