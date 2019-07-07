|
|
Lee "Mike" M. Hackett, 75, passed away on Thursday June 27 at Victoria Board & Care in Vallejo.Lee was born in Vallejo on June 8, 1944 and lived at the War Apartments on Amador St., Chabot Terrace, Steffan Manor and finally to Victoria Board & Care Facility.A product of local schools, Lee had various jobs ending with 13 years in the handicapped program as a Warehouseman on Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He had to retire due to congenitally compromised spinal issues. Lee, considered the family fisherman, had an infectious laugh and a perpetual smile along with a very positive attitude. A special thanks to the great administration, super caring and very competent staff at Victoria Board & Care and to the positive experience working with the Sutter Hospice Program.At his request no services will be held. His remains will be interred with his mother in St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00134020-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on July 7, 2019