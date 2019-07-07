Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Twin Chapels Mortuary
1100 Tennessee Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
707-552-6696
Resources
More Obituaries for Lee Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lee M. "Mike" Hackett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lee M. "Mike" Hackett Notice
Lee "Mike" M. Hackett, 75, passed away on Thursday June 27 at Victoria Board & Care in Vallejo.Lee was born in Vallejo on June 8, 1944 and lived at the War Apartments on Amador St., Chabot Terrace, Steffan Manor and finally to Victoria Board & Care Facility.A product of local schools, Lee had various jobs ending with 13 years in the handicapped program as a Warehouseman on Mare Island Naval Shipyard. He had to retire due to congenitally compromised spinal issues. Lee, considered the family fisherman, had an infectious laugh and a perpetual smile along with a very positive attitude. A special thanks to the great administration, super caring and very competent staff at Victoria Board & Care and to the positive experience working with the Sutter Hospice Program.At his request no services will be held. His remains will be interred with his mother in St. Vincent's Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
W00134020-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twin Chapels Mortuary
Download Now