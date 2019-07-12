Times Herald Online Notices
Lee Stefano Notice
Lee Stefano, 62, of Vallejo passed away Monday following a brief illness.Friends may visit Saturday, July 13 from 12 to 2 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo.A quiet hour will be Monday, July 15 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Twin Chapels Mortuary with a graveside service and burial to immediately follow at 12:30 p.m., at All Souls Cemetery, 550 Glen Cove Road, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo, (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 12 to July 15, 2019
