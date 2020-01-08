|
Leland J. Smith died peacefully in his home on Dec. 20 at the age of 95, surrounded by family and his caregiver. He was a lifelong resident of Vallejo. After graduating from Vallejo High School, he entered into a machinist apprenticeship on Mare Island. Before completing the program, he was drafted into WWII serving in the 489th Bomb Group, Army Air Corp stationed in England. There he contributed in the war effort as an aircraft machinist making any needed parts to repair the B-17's returning from the bombing raids over Europe to get them back in the air. When the War ended, he returned to Mare Island to complete his apprenticeship program, where he met and married his beloved wife, Louise. Then to advance his career he attended Healds Engineering College in San Francisco receiving a degree in Mechanical Engineering. This led to a 22-year career in the submarine design division on Mare Island. He then spent the next 10 years as a consultant for Sperry Rand. In his retirement, he and Louise enjoyed traveling to Europe and Hawaii and spending winters in Arizona. While in Arizona he became an ardent follower of the painting instructor, Bob Ross, and painted many wonderful works of art on canvas, saw blades and rock clocks. He also loved golfing and working in the rock room at the AZ mobile home park keeping the rock cutting machinery. He also cherished his time on the family ranch in Northern California, cutting fire trails on his bulldozer, cutting countless cords of firewood, discing the orchard and improving his families' cabins. Family summer gatherings at the ranch were memorable, as was his constant oversight of the myriad of things that were always in need of repair or improvement and Leland was always up to the challenges. He loved describing to his awestruck grandchildren what it was like learning to ski in the early days of the sport when bear claws held your boots to your long skiis and only tow ropes were available to take you up the hills.Leland leaves behind his wife of 73 years, Louise; two children, Kathy Strohmeier (Allen), John Smith (Margie); four grandchildren, Andrew, Erica, Carisa and Eric, and four great grandchildren, Blayke, Gavin, Noah and EmmaRose. We acknowledge the loving care that Leland received these past two years from his caregiver Vikki.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 8, 2020