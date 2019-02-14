Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
128 Encerti Ave
Vallejo, CA
Leon Brumfield
Leon was a resident of Vallejo, he was born in Louisiana. He peacefully passed away at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service to held Friday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Sunrise Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019
