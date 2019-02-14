|
Leon was a resident of Vallejo, he was born in Louisiana. He peacefully passed away at home. Visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 14, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service to held Friday, Feb. 15, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial to follow at Sunrise Cemetery.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2019