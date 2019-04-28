Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
View Map
Leon Thomas Cain Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento. A native of New Orleans, LA. Leon worked as a custodian for the Marin School District. He was a veteran of the US Army.Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., also at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019
