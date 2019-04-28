|
|
Leon Thomas Cain Jr., 76, passed away peacefully at his home in Sacramento. A native of New Orleans, LA. Leon worked as a custodian for the Marin School District. He was a veteran of the US Army.Visitation will be held Friday, May 3, from 3 to 8 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 4, at 11 a.m., also at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00131390-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 28 to May 4, 2019