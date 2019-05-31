Leonora Mata Guarin, age 84, gracefully walked into the loving arms of Jesus on May 23, at 11:07 a.m. Nora was born on Feb. 20, 1935 in Batac, Ilocos Norte, Philippines. In 1974, she emigrated to America with her husband and five kids in tow. She is survived by her children, Naicyl Garcia (Marty), Daniel Guarin, Eleanor Torreano (Chris), Lisa Bello (Jr), Nina Schlatter (Chris); sister, Soledad Zulueta, stepson Rey Guarin; 11 grandkids, and three great-grandkids. She is preceded in death by her husband, Cris and sister, Donata.Nanay, as she's known to all of us, was a wife, mother, chef, Lola, businesswoman, CFO of the Guarin Clan, cultivator of her garden, children and grandchildren, teacher, advisor, all-around cheerleader for grandkids, giver of warm hugs yet strong and fearless. She was a world traveler and an adventurer. But most of all, she was a humble and obedient child of Jesus. Her godly legacy will live on with the family she loves. Viewing will be 12 to 9 p.m., with memorial service at 2:30 p.m., June 2, at Skyview Memorial Lawn in Vallejo.

W00132690-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 31 to June 2, 2019