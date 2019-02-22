Leroy J. Wieling, 92, passed away Wednesday at a local care home. He was born in Minnesota and called Benicia his home for more than 80 years. He worked as an upholsterer for the U.S. Government for more than 36 years beginning at the Benicia Arsenal and later at Mare Island Naval Shipyard before retiring in 1981.He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in the early 1950's.Leroy loved to tinker around his house and was a member of the VFW and the Cooties.Leroy was the last of six siblings and he is survived by his daughters, Paulette Wieling and Linda Carll; son, Michael Wieling; daughter in law, Mary Wieling; his grandchildren, Larry Carll, Victor Carll and Molly Bellefuielle, and his great grandchildren, Alex, Travis, Morgan and Kaleb Bellefuielle, and Peyton, Jordan and Michael Carll. He was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Wieling, and his son-in-law, Larry Carll.Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, at St. Dominic's Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passlacquafuneralchapel.com. 745-3130.

