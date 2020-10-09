With heavy hearts we come announcing the passing of Rev. Dr. Leroy Williams, Sr., Pastor of Mt. Hermon M.B.C at 429 Lyon St. in San Francisco, for 47 years. After fighting a long health battle, he has fought his last fight.He Graduated on October 7, 2020, at home with his family, one last time. He has earned his crown and has flown away, up Yonda!He leaves to cherish his wife, First Lady Annette Williams; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a sister; The Mt Hermon Church family; and a host of ministers, family, and friends throughout the Bay Area, Louisiana, and Texas.