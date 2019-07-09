Leticia "Letty" Vicente Berdan, 82, died Wednesday in a local hospital after a lengthy illness.A native of Hermosa Bataan Philippines, Mrs Berdan had resided in Guam for 10 years before moving to Vallejo 44 years ago. She attended schools in the Philippines. She retired after 20 years of dedicated service to the children of the Vallejo Unified School District. At Franklin Junior High School, she helped teach in the Special Education and English as a Second Language Programs. She was a homemaker allowing her husband Felino Sr. (deceased) to focus on his Civil Service U.S. Navy duties protecting our nation and raising six sons. She was a member of St. Catherine's Church. She was the recipient of the Dugong Hermosa Bataan Award for keeping alive the cultural values and traditions of Hermosa Bataan Philippines. She was a widow to a past master of the Naval Lodge No. 87, Free and Accepted Masons, the Milton C. Marvin Lodge in Agana Guam, and chartered member of Sublime Lodge No. 831. She was a two time PTA President at John Davidson Elementary School. She was accomplished and published her famous Filipino food recipes. She volunteered at Wilson Park Little League, Babe Ruth Baseball and the Pop Warner Football. She was a past rectoria for St. Catherine's Women Cursillo and was the recipient of several awards for her involvement in the community.She is survived by her six sons, Fedelino of Sacramento, Ferdinand of Clearlake Oaks, Felino Jr. and Fermin of Vallejo, Frank and Francis of Benicia; two sisters, Myrna of Riverside, Purification of Eastvale; one brother, Remigio of Corona, 13 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Services at 7 p.m., on Thursday, July 11, the recitation of the Rosary at Skyview Memorial Lawn. Cursillo Vigil services and the recitation of the rosary will be at 7 p.m., on Friday, July 12, at St. Catherine's Church. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 13. Burial follows in All Souls Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 noon to 9 p.m., on Thursday and from 12 noon to 6 p.m., on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charities.

W00134140-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 9 to July 12, 2019