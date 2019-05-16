Services Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services 901 Main St Suisun City , CA 94585 (707) 421-0100 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Union Baptist Church 128 Encerti Ave Vallejo , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Lewis Brown, Sr. Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Lewis Brown, Sr.

1929 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers Attorney Lewis F. Brown, Sr., passed away Sunday morning, May 12, at his home in Vallejo. Born in Cleveland, MS, and the ninth of 12 children, Brown moved to California in the 1950's, after serving in the Korean War. He attended Vallejo College and graduated from San Francisco State with a B.S. in Political Science.Brown moved to Vallejo and met the love of his life Vallejo educator Dorothy Jean Fitzgerald, in church. They were later married and lived in the city of Vallejo until her death in 2010. Brown worked in Solano County politics and worked in the California campaigns of both John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert Kennedy as a leader in the Democratic Central Committee.In 1965 Lewis Brown was elected to the City Council of Vallejo and was very proud that his Vallejo and Hogan High School students organized in a citywide effort to elect him. With that victory he became the first African American in Solano County elected to office. He later became Vice Mayor and in 1970 became the first African American Attorney in Solano County and the first African American Attorney in the San Francisco metropolitan bay area to integrate a law firm. The firm was with William Beeman and became Beeman, Bradley, Brown and Beeman. He loved to add "we're in a brick building" when he talked about his esteemed colleagues Russ Bradley, Bill Beeman and the Honorable Paul Beeman.Brown enjoyed many hobbies which included reading and restoring old cars. He also was an advocate for young people and represented many children. Early in his career he sued the State of California to eliminate the offensive title given to children whose parents were not married to reflect the fact that all children have two parents. This ruling eliminated the offensive tiles legally attached to children of single mothers throughout the State of California. He also was a pioneer in helping develop local housing assistance programs within Solano County.One of Brown's most interesting cases was winning and establishing equal testing practices for the California Cosmetology Board in the 1960's. At that time beauticians of color were required to learn more curriculum than their white counterparts and it was Brown who challenged that policy and changed it. A change that remains to this day. It was Brown who introduced the plan for the City of Vallejo to receive the matching funds that were needed to build John F. Kennedy Public Library.Later in 1979 Brown formed his own law firm with his partner Russ Bradley they remained friends and partners until 2008 when an automobile accident forced Brown to slow down his career and pursue other interests.Lewis F. Brown continued his support for efforts of students and adults seeking lifelong learning and became an avid supporter of the Willie B. Adkins Program along with his young friend Joseph Jones whom he affectionately called his son, along with his strong involvement with the political campaign of Foster Hicks whom he considered another son.He always supported the positive work and positive images of Black Men. One of his proudest moments was when another one of his "sons" was named to the Time Magazine's 100 list of most influential people in the world. Two years earlier Mr. Bernard Tyson who is C.E.O. of Kaiser Permanente introduced Brown to his Board of Directors as one of his greatest influences. Brown reflected on that luncheon and introduction for the rest of his life. He also continued his contact with trailblazing Attorney John Burris whom he shared a love of fighting for against "isms" of all forms.Another noteworthy page of Lewis Brown's life was in 2006 when a street bearing his name was annexed by Cal Trans. The street "Lewis Brown Drive" intersects with the beginning of the world famous Highway 29 that goes throughout the Napa Valley wine country for 47 miles. He was invited by Cal Trans to watch the signage changed and brought his grandchildren to witness the early morning hours completion.Lewis F. Brown is survived by his two sons, Lewis G. of Vallejo, and Orville "Ricky" Brown of Richmond. He has five grandchildren, Lathan and Lewis Ezequiel of Vallejo, Jasmine of Biloxi, MS and Deisha and Giovanni of Richmond.Celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, at 2 p.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Service, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100. Director - John A. Pepper.

Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 16 to June 8, 2019