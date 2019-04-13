Lewis C. Comerford, 74, passed away after a long illness. His parents were Christopher and Helen (Lewis) Comerford (both deceased). He is survived by brothers, Peter Comerford (Mary Ellen), of Dayton, NV, and Frank Comerford of Durango, CO; also Lew's wife, Delores Sandoval Comerford, and stepsons, Douglas Rodrigues (daughter Francesca) of San Diego, Robbie (Lori) Rodrigues of Utah and Del Marty Rodrigues (deceased). Other family members include cousins, Reverend Art Liebscher S.J. of Santa Clara and Ed and Sandi Comerford of San Bruno. Lew was raised and lived in Vallejo. He was a 1963 graduate of St. Vincent Ferrer High School, where he played varsity football. Lew worked for the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 37 years. He served four years in the US Air Force as a munitions maintenance specialist. Lew served a tour in Vietnam. He also operated an ice-delivery service and a tax preparation firm. As a life-time member of the Vallejo Yacht Club, he enjoyed sailing. He was a private pilot who enjoyed flying.The family recognizes the great treatment of Lew at Kaiser facilities.In lieu of flowers, the family recommends giving to the .A funeral Mass will be held at St. Vincent Ferrer Church on Tuesday, April 16 at 11 a.m., preceded by a Rosary at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow at Vallejo Yacht Club.Internment will be 12 noon on Wednesday, April 17 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, Dixon. Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary