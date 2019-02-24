Home

Lewis C. Jenkins, Jr., better known as "Lou Lou". Lou Ross died peacefully, Feb. 14, at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA.His mother Katherine Washington; his father, Lewis C Jenkins, Sr.; his brother, Rudolph Johnson; his brother, Napier Washington; his sister, Zinda Jenkins; his nephew, Christopher Jordan; his nephew, Joshua Bennett; his great nephew, Frank Wilridge, Jr., and his sister-in-law, Peggy Washington, all preceded him in death.He leaves to cherish his memory, his brothers, Earnest Washington, Jr., Rapier Washington, Keith Washington, William Washington (Billy); sisters, Joyce Washington, and Louise Jenkins, and his niece Elisha Washington, and all his other nieces and nephews.Burial will be private as his last wish. Our brother will be missed. We love you Lou Lou!! Until we meet again!!
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 24, 2019
