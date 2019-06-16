Times Herald Online Notices
Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services
901 Main St
Suisun City, CA 94585
(707) 421-0100
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Christian Body Life Church
1201 Marshall Road
Vacaville, CA
Lewis C. Ensor
Lewis C. Ensor, 88, of Fairfield, passed away Thursday, June 6, at his residence, following a lengthy illness. He was a native of Maryland, and a veteran of the U.S. Army.Celebration of life services will be held Wednesday, June 26, at 1 p.m., at Christian Body Life Church, 1201 Marshall Road, Vacaville, with Pastor Graham, officiating.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Alta Vista Cremation & Funeral Services, 901 Main St., Suisun City. 421-0100.Director - John A. Pepper.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from June 16 to June 26, 2019
