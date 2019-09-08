|
Lillian P. Boler, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 29. She was a native of Pueblo, CO.Visitation will be held at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo, Tuesday, Sept. 10 from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at 11 a.m., at Union Baptist Church, 128 Encerti Ave., Vallejo. Burial will take place in the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 1:30 p.m.Arrangements and care entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home 642-4459.
