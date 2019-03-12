Linda Diann Fuqua, 54, passed away Thursday, March 7, at her home in Gridley, KS surrounded by her loving family.She was born Jan. 15, 1965 in Sacramento, CA, the daughter of Larry and Susan Green Lewis. Linda attended Dr. James J. Hogan Senior High School in Vallejo, and graduated with the Class of 1982.Following high school, Linda enlisted in the United States Air Force and would be awarded with an honorable discharge on June 29, 1984. Linda married Antonio Luna De Anda Sr. on July 17, 1983 in Reno, NV. They made their home in Sacramento from 1983 until 2001. Antonio and Linda would move to New Mexico prior to divorcing in 2001.She met Steven Fuqua while living in Albuquerque on April 6, 2002. Linda and Steven would be joined in marriage on March 12, 2005 in Edgewood, New Mexico. They would spend 12 years in Moriarty, New Mexico before moving to Gridley, KS in October of 2014.Linda was a hard working devoted mother that often shared her generosity with anyone around her. She was a lifelong advocate for the deaf. As a young women Linda would sign for public service announcements on the local Vallejo TV station.Linda will live on in the hearts of her husband, Steven of their home in Gridley; a daughter, Amellia De Anda (Angel Martinez) of Albuquerque; sons, Antonio Luna De Anda Jr. (Michelle) of Gridley, and Cody Rogers of Idaho Falls; a step son, David Fuqua of Colorado Springs; a step daughter, Amanda Fuqua (Michael) of Pueblo West; nine grandchildren; two brothers, Robert L. Lewis of Vallejo and Douglas Allen Jones (Marnie) of Susanville, CA. She was preceded in death by an infant son at birth. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com. Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary