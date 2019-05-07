Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
COLONIAL CHAPELS
1000 REDWOOD STREET
Vallejo, CA 94590-2955
(707) 643-0391
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Frost
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Frost

Notice Condolences Flowers

Linda Frost Notice
Linda Elizabeth Frost died at home early morning Monday, April 29. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Leah) Frost of Vallejo, and Danny (Kristin) Frost of Martinez; granddaughters, Kendall, Aubrey, Anna and Emmy; and sister, Nora Kinney of Penn Valley.A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 17 at the Springbrook Masonic Temple, 101 Temple Way, Vallejo, with refreshments to follow.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Benevolent fund or the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 7 to May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of COLONIAL CHAPELS
Download Now