Linda Elizabeth Frost died at home early morning Monday, April 29. She is survived by her sons, Terry (Leah) Frost of Vallejo, and Danny (Kristin) Frost of Martinez; granddaughters, Kendall, Aubrey, Anna and Emmy; and sister, Nora Kinney of Penn Valley.A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, May 17 at the Springbrook Masonic Temple, 101 Temple Way, Vallejo, with refreshments to follow.Arrangements under the direction of Colonial Chapels. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Order of the Eastern Star Benevolent fund or the .
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 7 to May 17, 2019