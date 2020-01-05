|
|
LINDA SUE HAMMOND, 55, passed away on December 24, 2019, in Vallejo Ca.Linda was born in Los Angeles County in February of 1964. She spent the first 9 years of her life in Southern California, until she was lovingly welcomed into the Hammond family in Santa Rosa, California. Linda Sue is survived by her parents Charles (Chuck) and Janet Hammond, brother Chuck and his wife Jamie Hammond, sister Jane and her husband Pastor David Fair, brother Craig Hammond and his wife Kathleen Hammond Brady, sister Glennda and her husband Robert Anderson, and her brother Curtis Hammond. Linda Sue was preceded in death, by her sister Debra Lee Hammond in 1983. Linda attended the California School for the Deaf, in Fremont California. A client of North Bay Regional Center in Napa, she lived and worked in Vallejo for the past 11 years. A private family viewing was held at Eggan & Lance Mortuary on January 3, 2020. Additional services will be held at a date to be set.In lieu of flowers, Linda's family kindly asks that any donations be made to the 'Eagle Café', a special needs program at the California School for the Deaf in Fremont California, in her name.
W00140080-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Jan. 5, 2020