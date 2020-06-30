With great sadness we announce Linda Orr Misita, 77, passed away in her home on June 24, 2020 following a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Linda was born April 20th, 1943 in Kirksville, MO to Graham T (Buss) and Bertha Wallace. A resident of Vallejo since 1945, she graduated from Vallejo High School in 1961. She was an antique dealer, and retired as a legal secretary, before relocating to the Pacific Northwest in 2003. Linda's many passions included animals, traveling, collecting antiques, bowling, and her weekly poker nights with the girls. Linda's true life's purpose was being a dedicated mother. She was mom to many kids outside of her own, & would eventually become Grandy to more than just her grandkids. Her home was always open and a home cooked meal was always waiting. Linda treasured her friendships, both old and new. She was a member of PEO Vallejo Chapter ON. Those fortunate enough to know Linda would describe her as the life of the party, she could make anyone laugh. She was strong, loving and proud, and will be greatly missed by all. Linda is preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Lynnel Thomas. She is survived by Larry Misita, her son, Jeffrey Orr, her daughters, Gina Grant and Jillene Orr, nine grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. There will be a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vallejo Humane Society.