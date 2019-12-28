|
|
Lois Ann Puls, a San Francisco native and longtime resident of the Benicia/Vallejo area, passed away on Dec. 8 in Reno, NV, following a brief illness. She died at home, surrounded by many members of her family. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. Lois was born and raised in the Mission District of San Francisco, the second of four daughters of Eleanor and Lou Harrigan. She often reminisced about growing up in a close extended family—she was born in the house next door to her maternal grandparents, and later lived just a few blocks away, with aunts, uncles and cousins nearby. Especially after the tragedy of her mother's death when Lois was only nine years old, she loved to take the short walk up the hill to visit relatives, and they in turn adored her and her sweet personality. Lois remained devoted to her family throughout her life and maintained a close bond with her sisters. She also embodied her family's values of compassion and caring for others. Although her life was not always easy, her door and heart were always open, and she always saw the best in others and tried to help however she could. In 1955, Lois married Joseph Puls and settled in Benicia. They also lived for several years in Illinois. They had five children. Lois was an amazing homemaker and mother. For many years, Lois bowled in a league at Kentwig Lanes in Vallejo, where she taught her children to bowl. She worked in the snack bar at Kentwig for over 10 years in the 1980s and 1990s, and also worked at Benicia Realty Management. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, playing all kinds of games, including Bingo, and was a fan of both the 49ers and Giants. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, including grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.In 2017, Lois relocated to Reno, NV, with her daughter, Eleanor Baxley-Puls and her family.Lois is survived by her five children, John (Cindy) Puls, Kathleen (Julian) Silva, Kevin Puls, Colleen "Coco" Puls and Eleanor "Ellie" Baxley-Puls (Robert); her Goddaughter, Lynette Kelly,10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Puls; her daughter-in-law, Cindy Puls; her sisters, Gwendolyn Hynson, Noel Popovich and Marie Winters, and her grandchildren, Tiffany Silva and Christina Klatt.Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Sunrise Memorial Cemetery, 2201 Sacramento St., Vallejo. A Celebration of Life will be after the service.
W00139750-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020