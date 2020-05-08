On March 26, Lois Milani passed peacefully at the age of 99 in her apartment at the Eskaton Lodge Assisted Living facility in Cameron Park, CA. Lois was born in 1920 in Wilkes-Barre, PA to her parents, the late Caroline and Christian Eitel. She is survived by her adult children, Carol Potter of Placerville and Michael Purcell of San Ramon, CA.Lois was born on Election Day, November 2, 1920, a historic day when the women of America could finally exercise their right to vote. Her mother, Caroline (Carrie) was an active Suffragette in the local chapter of the Women's Right to Vote movement in Luzerne County. But, it was also a bittersweet moment that kept her mother from voting on her birthday.Her father, Chris was a Postmaster for the Leigh Valley Railroad. His duties kept him busy and away from home for days at a time depending on the railroad schedule. As their only child, Lois assisted her mother both in housekeeping and running errands for her in their neighborhood. She also learned basic carpentry skills from her father. In addition, Lois was not only a good student and popular among her friends, but also an avid fan of her school's football team.Lois graduated from Scranton Business College in 1939. She was thrilled when her parents rewarded her with a trip to California. She and her Mother traveled on a family Railroad Pass across the country to see the San Francisco World's Fair on Treasure Island.The Golden Gate Exposition celebrated the building of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge. It was during this remarkable trip to San Francisco when Lois met and later married First Sergeant Michael Purcell Jr. He was a career serviceman in the U.S. Army Air Corps stationed in Hayward, CA. They were living in Portland, OR in 1943 when her first child, Michael was born in July. After WW II, his sister, Carol was born in June 1947 in Ogden, UT where her husband was assigned to Hill Air Force Base. The following year the family moved to Vallejo, CA when Michael was transferred to Hamilton Army Airfield in the North Bay Area.By 1952, Lois and Michael were divorced. As a single mother of two young children, Lois was able to secure a job as a secretary in the Submarine Division on Mare Island. A few years later she married Ernest (Ernie) Burroughs, a naval facility Shipwright and moved to her new home near Oakville in Napa County.By 1960, she and her children moved to St. Helena after separating and later divorcing her second husband. Both of her children graduated from St. Helena High School, Michael in 1961 and Carol in 1965. Lois also changed her career to work locally as the Court Clerk for a Napa County Judge. The stars were aligned for her to meet Harry Milani, a local police officer. They were married in beautiful Carmel by the Sea in January 1966. Lois enjoyed the serenity of life in Napa Valley until Harry died prematurely in the Spring of 1975.Lois decided to return to work for the Navy Department on Mare Island. She commuted there from St. Helena until she purchased a home for herself in Vallejo. She retired in 1995 just prior to the government closure of the historic submarine naval base. Her surviving adult children, Carol Potter and Michael Purcell, fondly hope all her friends who are living will remember Lois Milani as a dynamic example of a liberated and self-reliant woman who exemplified independence and acted as a role model for all the women who knew her. May she rest in Eternal Peace and Tranquility.