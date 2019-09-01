Times Herald Online Notices
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
More Obituaries for Lori Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lori K. Griffin

Lori K. Griffin Notice
Lori Kay McAllister-Griffin, a native of Saginaw, MI and a Vallejo resident for 30 years, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22.We will be celebrating the life of Lori Griffin, loving mom, wife, grandma, and angel to all.Her visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, both at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements and care entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, 2019
