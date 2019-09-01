|
Lori Kay McAllister-Griffin, a native of Saginaw, MI and a Vallejo resident for 30 years, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22.We will be celebrating the life of Lori Griffin, loving mom, wife, grandma, and angel to all.Her visitation will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 3 to 8 p.m., with funeral service at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7, both at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Inurnment will be private.Arrangements and care entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home. 642-4459.
W00135910-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 1 to Sept. 7, 2019