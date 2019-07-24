|
Lorraine E. Wilson was born May 13, 1946, in West Palm Beach, FL, to Buford Wilhoit and Helen Wilhoit (Richards). She died at home after a long illness on July 8.She was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Dennis, and Buddy, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Gitmed (Wilhoit); her sons, Robert W. Wilson and Gregory A. Wilson; grandson, Greg Wilson, and two granddaughters, Taylor Wilson and Cheyanna Wilson.There will be a celebration of life and memorial service on Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2420 Tuolumne St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 24 to July 27, 2019