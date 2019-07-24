Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Ascension Episcopal Church
2420 Tuolumne St
Vallejo, CA
Lorraine E. Wilson was born May 13, 1946, in West Palm Beach, FL, to Buford Wilhoit and Helen Wilhoit (Richards). She died at home after a long illness on July 8.She was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Dennis, and Buddy, and her parents. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Gitmed (Wilhoit); her sons, Robert W. Wilson and Gregory A. Wilson; grandson, Greg Wilson, and two granddaughters, Taylor Wilson and Cheyanna Wilson.There will be a celebration of life and memorial service on Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m., at Ascension Episcopal Church, 2420 Tuolumne St., Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from July 24 to July 27, 2019
