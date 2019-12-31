Times Herald Online Notices
Lorraine "Lori" Trull Mickelsen

Lorraine "Lori" Trull Mickelsen Notice
Lorriane "Lori" Trull Mickelsen, 95, was born Oct. 10, 1924 in Turlock. She was a longtime resident of Vallejo and passed away at her home on Dec. 17. She was a registered nurse for 28 years in the old wooden Kaiser buildings.She was married her first husband, Clarence Sr. "Shorty" Trull and rode motorcycles around the country together until he passed away in February 1999.She worked on Mare Island during WWII loading gun powder into the ammunition. In 1963 she joined the Vallejo Moose Lodge and held the chairs of Treasurer, Chaplain, Senior Regent, and many others. She also adopted a daughter through the Mooseheart Foundation. It was there at the Moose Lodge where she met her current husband and love of her life, Joseph D. Mickelsen. She was preceded in death by her sons, Clarence Jr." Butch", and Duane Trull. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Joseph D. Mickelsen; step sons, Jeffery, Joel and Jules; grandchildren, Tammy Jane Yeager and David Trull, and many great grandchildren. There will be a viewing on Thursday, Jan. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m., with a memorial service on Friday, Jan. 3, at 11 a.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020
