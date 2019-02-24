Lorraine Eldonna WindersApril 6 1927 - Feb. 19, 2019VallejoLorraine Winders, 91, died peacefully in her own home on Feb. 19. Lorraine was born in Chicago to Eldonna Kuzsner and Lorin Fosse. Her father passed away when she was two. She spent her youth between Chicago, Philadelphia, Long Beach, Vallejo and Bremerton, WA, with her mother and stepfather, Albert Clemens, who served in the U.S. Navy. Lorraine was a proud member of the International Order of Rainbow Girls, where she rose to the position of Worthy Advisor. She graduated from Vallejo High School and went to work as a secretary in the Admiral's Office at Mare Island Naval Shipyard.While at Mare Island, Lorraine met Charles Winders, a sailor from Tolu, KY and they were married on June 20, 1948. Lorraine was a constant companion to her mother Eldonna and her dear French Poodle Gigi. After losing her beloved husband in 2004, Lorraine found joy in following the San Francisco Giants and was thrilled to see their three championships. Lorraine is survived by her children, Paul and Pamela (Randy); grandchildren, Delcianna (Benjamin), Luke, Joshua (Jennifer), Shiloh (Sarah), and Marcus, as well as five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Dee Ross, and sisters-in-law, Golda Trower and Martha Bischoff. Visitation will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, and funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, Feb. 25, at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Memorial contributions are preferred to Hospice of the East Bay.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.

W00128870-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary