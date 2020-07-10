1/
Louis Anthony Banks Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Short-time Vallejo resident and California native, Louis Banks passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16. His visitation which is attendance-restricted will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1537 Vervais Avenue, Vallejo. His inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald Online from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved