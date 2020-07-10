Short-time Vallejo resident and California native, Louis Banks passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16. His visitation which is attendance-restricted will be held at the funeral home on Friday, July 10 from 3 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 1537 Vervais Avenue, Vallejo. His inurnment is private.Arrangements entrusted to Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol Street, Vallejo, CA 94590.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store