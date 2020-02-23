|
Louise C. Miller, 83, passed away Wednesday at Q Care Residential Facility in Concord.Louise was born in Oklahoma and was a long time Vallejo resident. She was a homemaker.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jackie "Roy" in 2017.Survivors include her daughter, Lori (Pete Martinez) Miller; her sister, Dolly Rude; cousin, Barbara Ducate; granddaughter, Rachelle Martinez, and three great grandsons.A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 3450 Tennessee St., Vallejo. Burial will immediately follow at All Souls Catholic Cemetery, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com.
