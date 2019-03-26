Lucille Dolores Herger was born on Nov. 18, 1923, to Richard and Amelia Larsen. She passed on March 22 in her home, at the age of 95.Lucille began her life in San Francisco, and grew up in Tiburon as the eldest of four. In her childhood, she watched the Golden Gate Bridge being built, and attended classes in a two-room schoolhouse until the family moved to Cotati. She graduated from Petaluma High School in 1942, and went on to work as a pipe-fitter's assistant at Mare Island during WWII. It was here that she met her future husband, Joseph Herger, Jr. The two were married in 1948 and settled in Vallejo, where they lived together for 62 years.Lucille worked as a bookkeeper, salesclerk, and greeter at Mr. Ric's Clothing store which was owned by her brother-in-law Richard Lemke for 40 years. During the 1960s, she was president of the Vallejo High School PTA and the St. Basil's Parent-Teacher Guild. She was a lifelong member of the Danish Sisterhood, the Sons and Daughters of Italy, and the Moose, as well as a parishioner at St. Basil the Great Catholic Church for 64 years.For Lucille, life was centered around her family, and she was devoted to her husband and their three children. She enjoyed travel, and made trips to Hawaii, Europe, and Alaska. She was a proud cancer survivor.Lucille is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Joseph, and her two brothers, Richard and Eugene Larsen.She is survived by her two sons, Louis Herger and Joseph Herger, Captain USN, Ret. (Vicki Smith); daughter Lucille Ezell (James); grandson Joseph Herger (Gina Kang, M.D.); granddaughter Elizabeth Ezell; great-grandson Joseph Herger; great-granddaughter Melia Herger; sister Patricia Taddei; and sisters-in-law Dorothy Herger and Bernice Strawn.Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 28 from 4 p.m to 9 p.m, with a vigil service at 7 p.m at Twin Chapels Mortuary, 1100 Tennessee Street, Vallejo. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29 at 10 a.m at St. Basil's Catholic Church, 1200 Tuolumne Street, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo. (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com

W00130090-image-1.jpg Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary