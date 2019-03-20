Times Herald Online Notices
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA 94591
(707) 644-7474
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Faith Gospel Church
1801 Solano Ave
Vallejo, CA
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Skyview Memorial Lawn
200 Rollingwood Drive
Vallejo, CA
Luz L. Defiesta, a resident of Vallejo, passed away at home, March 13. She was born in the Philippines.Visitation will be Friday, March 29, from 1 to 9 p.m., at Faith Gospel Church, 1801 Solano Ave., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Mar. 20 to Mar. 30, 2019
