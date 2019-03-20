|
Luz L. Defiesta, a resident of Vallejo, passed away at home, March 13. She was born in the Philippines.Visitation will be Friday, March 29, from 1 to 9 p.m., at Faith Gospel Church, 1801 Solano Ave., Vallejo.Funeral service will be Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive, Vallejo.Arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Skyview Memorial Lawn, 707-644-7474.
