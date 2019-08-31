Home

Lydia Baybado


1930 - 2019
Lydia Baybado Notice
Lydia Baybado, a long time resident of Vallejo, passed away quietly on Monday, Aug. 5, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on May 28,1930, in Martinez. Lydia is survived by her partner of 35 years, Roy Thomas; son, Joe Baybado, Jr.; daughters, Cindy Russell, Debi Elton, Patsy Meister, Irene Kollar, and preceded in death by her son, Michael Baybado. She made sure they grew up with a good education and a great understanding of the ways of people and how the world goes. Lydia was an avid bowler, reader, and gardener. After her children grew up she became a bilingual aide at John Davidson Elementary School. She was very friendly and supportive of family and friends. Private inurnment.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Aug. 31, 2019
