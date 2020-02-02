|
|
On the afternoon of Dec. 7, 2019, Lynda peacefully passed away surrounded by family and close friends after a short illness. Tony, her husband of 50 years, gently kissed her farewell promising to meet again.Lynda was born in Vallejo, to Thomas and Kathleen Marco on Sept. 12, 1947, moving to Napa with her parents and two brothers when she was a young girl. Lynda attended El Salvador Elementary School, Redwood Junior High School, and Napa High School, graduating in 1965, after which, she attended Napa College. She remained a resident of Napa for her entire life.The life-long love affair of Lynda and Tony began when she was 19 and he was 21. They met at a party in Napa and Tony thought he had never seen anyone so beautiful. Then when they spoke, he found that she was bright, witty and a bit sassy. He knew immediately that she was the one. The only problem was she was dating his oldest friend! Tony was attending college in San Luis Obispo, so they parted, but she was never completely out of his mind. The following Christmas break Tony came home and found out she would be at a certain party, where they accidentally met and never looked back.They were married on July 13, 1969 at St. Peter's Chapel, Mare Island, Vallejo. They honeymooned in Maui, totally engrossed in themselves while the world watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon. They started their home in Napa, but they both worked in Vallejo, Lynda at a civil engineering firm and Tony at Mare Island. Jennifer was born on April 29, 1971, completing their family. Lynda was a fantastic mother, always finding time to attend all the events in Jennie's life. She never missed school programs, PTA meetings, tap dancing, Blue Birds, gymnastics, and softball, all while working full time.They both dreamed of someday having their own business. In 1976 their dream came true, opening their own mechanical engineering business in a rented space in Bel Aire Plaza behind "Great American Burger" and across from the bowling alley. Their furniture consisted of a secretary desk and a drafting table made of a door and two sawhorses. The company grew over time, eventually employing 10 and owning the office building. Lynda was instrumental in the success of the business being responsible for all things financial. In 2016, they sold the business to two long time employees and entered retirement. The last three years were difficult for her, but now she is at peace and free of pain.She is survived by her husband; daughter, Jennifer; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Maryann Marco of Lewiston, ID; brother, Jerry Marco of Kettle Falls, WA; sister-in-law, Margaret Wright of Vallejo; brother-in-law, Les Wright of Vallejo; her very good friends, Karen Ames and Peggy Aaron both of Napa, several nieces and nephews, and her loyal and beloved Cockapoo, Gaby. She was predeceased by her father and mother.Lyn: I will always remember you, me, Pismo Beach and "The Summer Wind".Condolences and words of sympathy may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.
W00141030-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline on Feb. 2, 2020