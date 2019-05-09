Times Herald Online Notices
Lynette Defiesta Saguid

Lynette Lanzarrote Defiesta was the 10th of 11 children born to Modesto Sr. and Luz in Pilar, Abra, Philippines. She came to the U.S. in 1980, graduated from Hogan H.S. in Vallejo, and earned a Nutrition degree from Solano Community College. She married Arnold Saguid in 1991 and loved her stepchildren, Arjie, Kaye and AC. She passed away at age 51 in the comfort of her home. She is preceded by both parents and four siblings. She will be greatly missed. Visitation, 2 to 8:30 p.m., May 10, at Faith Gospel Center, 1801 Solano Ave. Funeral at 10 a.m., May 11, Skyview Memorial Chapel, 200 Rollingwood Drive.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from May 9 to May 11, 2019
