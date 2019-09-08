|
On Thursday, Aug. 22, Madeline Marie Stafford passed away peacefully in her home in Fairfield, following a brief illness. She is survived by her mother, Marula Stafford, and sister, Shirley, also of Fairfield.She leaves behind an extended family of children and grandchildren; loving, aunts, uncles, cousins and two cats, Mikey and Sister from Vallejo. Madeline touched many lives on her journey through life and will be missed terribly by all those who knew her. Generous to a fault she was always there when somebody was in need of a friend. She was an active part of the business community for over 30 years and loved the city and its people. She was a chronic volunteer for whatever civic cause needed one. She would bring home stray cats and provide hospice care for those in need. This kindness extended to a lot of people as well, friends and customers alike. If you were lucky enough to be her friend, her loyalty was unswerving regardless of your lot in life or how long she had known you. On top of all this she was one of the most beautiful people, both inside and out. Behind that pretty face was a tenacious, hardworking and bright person who survived in a male dominated business for over 30 years. Her passing leaves our world a different place. For those who knew her we will all miss her forever, Godspeed Maddy, we love you.A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21 at Paradise Valley Golf Course, 3950 Paradise Valley Road, Fairfield. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia. Please visit the online tribute at www.passalacquafuneralchapel.com.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Sept. 8 to Sept. 21, 2019