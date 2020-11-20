Manny was born March 2, 1926 and passed away November 12, 2020 at his home. He was a life-long resident of Vallejo. He was a Navy Veteran, receiving an honorable discharge after serving his country during both WWII and the Korean War.Manny had a varied professional life and in retirement, took up woodcarving. Manny was a dedicated supporter of our local police and valued the many friendships that grew out of his support for them. Over the years he carved over 500 unique caricatures, called "Mannys," of police officers depicting a wide variety of humorous situations, always trying to bring a little laughter to a very demanding job. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vera; parents, Joseph and Mary Miranda; sons, Steven and John; daughters, Paulie and Marilyn; brothers, Joseph and John; and his sisters, Eva, Mary, Sr. Genevieve, Lucy, Lucille, Frances, Elizabeth Delores and Elizabeth Marie. Manny is survived by sons Marty, Bill, Gary, Don, Bill, and Bob; and his daughters, Marita and Sherry. He had numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, as well as countless friends and extended family. He will be greatly missed by them all.There will be no memorial service at his request. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to NorCal COPS, a non-profit organization whose mission is to help the families and co-workers of police officers killed in the line of duty. NorCal COPS PO Box 2342 Vacaville CA 95696.