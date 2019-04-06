|
Marcello M. Bradford, 30, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday.He was born in Sacramento, and a resident of Fairfield,Visitation will be Sunday April 7 from noon to 6 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 8, at Eltekon Ministries, 1925 Solano Ave., Vallejo, followed by internment at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019