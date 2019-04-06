Times Herald Online Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home
524 Capitol Street
Vallejo, CA 94590
(707) 642-4459
Resources
More Obituaries for Marcello Bradford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marcello Manuell Bradford

Notice Condolences Flowers

Marcello Manuell Bradford Notice
Marcello M. Bradford, 30, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday.He was born in Sacramento, and a resident of Fairfield,Visitation will be Sunday April 7 from noon to 6 p.m., at Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 524 Capitol St., Vallejo. Homegoing celebration will be at 11 a.m., Monday, April 8, at Eltekon Ministries, 1925 Solano Ave., Vallejo, followed by internment at Skyview Memorial Lawn, 200 Rollingwood Drive.Arrangements under the care and direction of Wiggins-Knipp Funeral Home, 642-4459.
W00130630-image-1.jpg
Published in TimesHeraldOnline from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now