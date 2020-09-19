1/
Margaret A. "Teddie" Bidou
May 31, 1948 - Sept. 17, 2010

Margaret A. "Teddie" Bidou, 62, passed away Friday in a local hospital after a brief illness. She was born in San Francisco and has lived in Benicia almost 40 years.

Teddie worked as an executive secretary for the city managers and mayors of Benicia for more than 25 years, retiring in 2002. She later was elected City Treasurer, a position she still held at the time of her death. December 12, 2002 was proclaimed Teddie Bidou Day by Mayor Steve Messina on her day of retirement.

Teddie was a member of St. Dominic's Church. She loved spending time with her family, trips to Cache Creek and her home in Twain Harte.

Teddie is survived by her husband, Pierre; her family, Bernedette Gutierrez, Matthew Bidou, Cecilia Beak, Chris Bidou, Mary Bartlett and Andrew Bidou; sister, Pauline MacKenzie; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; her niece, Denise MacKenzie; and her nephew, Scott MacKenzie.

Vigil services will be held 7 p.m. Monday and a Mass of Christian burial will held 10 a.m. Tuesday, both at St. Dominic's Church, Benicia. Burial will follow in St. Dominic's cemetery. Visitation will be at Passalacqua Funeral Chapel, Benicia, from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday.

Family prefers donations to the St. Dominic's Church St. Vincent de Paul Society.


Published in Times Herald Online on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 24, 2016
Margaret was my best friend growing up back in the early sixties I have looked for her for many a year I remember her mom and her older sister Pauline that also went to Notre Dame my name is Gerry Doll. And I live at 16th and Guerrero Margaret and I did a lot of things together growing up I was even in her wedding... I still have photos of us hanging around the neighborhood yes she was my best friend and I've missed you all these years I am on Facebook if you want to leave me a message
Gerry Doll
September 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Passalacqua Funeral Chapel
